Mumbai: India bowled New Zealand out for 62 in 28.1 overs to take a 263-run lead in the second and final Test here Saturday. The New Zealand total is the lowest-ever in Test by a team against India — the previous lowest being 79 scored by South Africa at Nagpur in 2015.

After New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel made history by claiming all 10 wickets in an innings, the Indian bowlers wreaked havoc, reducing the Black Caps to 38/6 at tea.

They came back to prise out the remaining four wickets to take a stranglehold on the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets for eight runs and Mohd Siraj three for 19 wickets as the Indians bowled brilliantly and used the conditions well to keep the New Zealand batters on tenterhooks during their brief stays at the wicket.

The entire New Zealand innings lasted only 128 minutes as none of their batsmen had any clue about what the Indians were sending down. Only two batsmen, stand-in skipper Tom Latham and bowler Kyle Jamieson got into double figures.

Jamieson was the top scorer for New Zealand with 17 runs.

Brief scores: India 325 all out in 109.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 150, Axar Patel 52, Shubman Gill 44; Ajaz Patel 10/119) v New Zealand 62 in 28.1 overs (Tom Lathan 10, Kyle Jamieson 17; R Ashwin 4/8, Mohd Siraj 3/19, Axar Patel 2/14).