Cape Town: India were 141 for four at tea on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test against South Africa here Tuesday. Skipper Virat Kohli (40 batting) and Rishabh Pant (12batting) were at the crease when tea was taken.

Duanne Olivier removed KL Rahul while Kagiso Rabada sent back Agarwal. In the second session, India lost the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and both were claimed by Rabada. Much was expected of Rahane after his knock at Johannesburg last week, but he disappointed once again.

India have made two changes to their playing XI with pacer Umesh Yadav replacing Mohhamed Siraj and Hanuma Vihari making way for skipper Kohli, who missed the second Test due to back spasm. South Africa have retained the same side that won at Johannesburg. The series is tied 1-1 with India winning the opener in Centurion. India have never won a Test series in South Africa.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 141 for 4 in 54 overs. (Virat Kohli 40 batting, Kagiso Rabada 2/52)