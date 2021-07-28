New Delhi: India recorded 43,654 fresh COVID-19 cases Wednesday that took its tally to 3,14,84,605 while 640 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,22,022, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours, and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 17,36,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 46,09,00,978.

The daily positivity rate increased to 2.51 per cent from 1.73 per cent Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.36 per cent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,63,147, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it stated.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 44.61 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore June 23.