New Delhi: India Monday logged 9,531 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,48,960, while the number of active cases came down to 97,648, according to Union Health ministry data.

The toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 5,27,368 with 26 more fatalities, including 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 88.27 crore tests have been conducted so far with 2,29,546 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,23,944, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

So far, 210.02 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4, three crore June 23 last year and four crore January 25 this year.

The fresh deaths include four each from Rajasthan and West Bengal, two each from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Manipur, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.