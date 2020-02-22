Wellington: New Zealand’s debutante Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee took four wickets apiece to knock India out for a paltry 165 in little over an hour on the second day of the first Test here Saturday.

At lunch, New Zealand reached 17 for no loss with Tom Latham batting on 11 in company of Tom Blundell (6 batting).

Earlier, Jamieson (4/49 in 16 overs) and Southee (4/49 in 20.1 overs) took four of the five wickets that fell on the second morning with India adding only 43 runs to their overnight score of 122 for 5.

Rishabh Pant (19) started with a six but then a horrible mix-up with senior partner Ajinkya Rahane (46) resulted in a run-out and the little chances of recovery was gone for good.

Ravichandran Ashwin got a beauty from Southee, pretty similar to what Prithvi Shaw got, while Rahane inside edged one while trying to leave it alone.

It was Mohammed Shami (21), who chanced his arms a bit, hitting a few blows to take India above 150-run mark.

He added 22 runs with Ishant Sharma for the ninth wicket. They were both out in quick succession as India’s innings folded in only 68.1 overs.

The 31-run stand between Pant and Rahane did raise visions of a recovery but Rahane’s call for a quick single when it wasn’t there became India’s undoing.

Once Rahane had nearly reached non-striker’s end, the junior partner didn’t have an option but to sacrifice his wicket as Ajaz Patel’s direct throw from point caught him short of ground.

Pant was visibly upset as he threw a dejected look towards Rahane before walking back to the pavilion.

Ashwin then got a delivery that would have even been an unplayable one for the top-order batsmen.

Ashwin, whose batting prowess has deteriorated in the past two years, played for an incoming delivery and the late away movement after pitching surprised him completely.

With India reduced to 132 for 7, Rahane knew that time was running out as a slashed square drive off Trent Boult got him a boundary.

Southee got rid of Rahane soon when he tried to shoulder arm a delivery that made a late inward movement.

PTI