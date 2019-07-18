New Delhi: A day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, India has asked Pakistan to release the former Navy officer without any delay.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said Jadhav was innocent of the charges levelled against him.

“No forced confession that too without legal representation and due process will change this fact. We once again call upon Pakistan to release and repatriate him forthwith,” Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha.

“I am confident that the House will join me in expressing its strongest solidarity with Jadhav’s family. They have shown exemplary courage in difficult circumstances,” the Minister said.

“I can assure that the government will rigorously continue its efforts for Jadhav’s safety and well-being,” he added.

All the members in the House across parties expressed their whole-hearted support for Jadhav.

In a major victory for India, the World court ICJ had Wednesday ordered Pakistan not to execute Kulbhushan Jadhav and asked it to reconsider the sentence awarded to him by a military court.

The court also directed the Islamic nation to grant consular access to Jadhav while holding that it had breached the Vienna Convention in this regard by denying him the right.

Soon after the ICJ order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that truth and justice had prevailed. He further said that the government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian.

