By Santosh Kumar Mohapatra

The Global Risks Report 2026, the 21st edition of the World Economic Forum’s flagship publication, arrives in the middle of what is shaping up to be one of the most volatile decades of the modern era. Its message is unmistakably sobering. The world is no longer facing isolated threats that can be managed independently; instead, it is grappling with a tightly interwoven web of economic, geopolitical, technological and social risks. For India, the report serves not merely as an academic assessment but as a strategic warning.

The report underscores a fundamental shift in the nature of global instability. Economic weapons now inflict deeper damage than conventional arms, digital vulnerabilities disrupt societies faster than bombs, and inequality corrodes nations more steadily than recessions. Uncertainty has become the defining feature of the global outlook. For India, this uncertainty manifests as a complex convergence of external shocks and internal fragilities. The country finds itself at a decisive juncture where policy choices made today will shape its resilience—or vulnerability—in years to come.

Drawing on insights from more than 1,300 experts worldwide through the Global Risks Perception Survey, the report evaluates threats across three time horizons: the immediate term in 2026, the short to medium term up to 2028, and the longer-term outlook to 2036. A pervasive pessimism runs through the findings. Nearly half of respondents expect a turbulent global environment over the next two years, a figure that rises to 57% over the coming decade. This melancholy outlook reflects the erosion of multilateral institutions, declining trust in global governance, and intensifying rivalry among major powers.

Trade barriers, sanctions, technology controls, supply-chain disruptions and financial coercion are no longer exceptional responses to crises; they have become routine instruments of statecraft. Multilateralism is weakening, protectionism is resurging, and economic interdependence is being deliberately dismantled. For an emerging economy like India—deeply enmeshed in global trade, capital markets and energy flows—this shift is profoundly destabilising.

Unlike traditional armed conflict, geoeconomic warfare does not respect borders. Inflation, currency volatility, capital flight and growth shocks transmit instantly across economies. Financial markets now react more swiftly and decisively than battlefields. While India may benefit from supply-chain diversification, geopolitical realignments and the search for reliable economic partners, heightened rivalry also threatens its export competitiveness, access to critical technologies and investment inflows. Navigating this environment while sustaining high growth will demand careful economic diplomacy, policy agility and strategic autonomy.

Yet the report makes clear that India’s most immediate and dangerous vulnerability does not lie along its borders, but within its digital architecture. Cyber insecurity is identified as India’s single most critical risk in 2026. This reflects the paradox of India’s extraordinary digital transformation. In less than a decade, the country has built one of the world’s most ambitious digital public infrastructures, encompassing Aadhaar-based governance, UPI-driven payments, fintech ecosystems and platform-based public service delivery. This transformation has dramatically improved efficiency and inclusion—but it has also created systemic exposure.

In 2025 alone, India reportedly experienced hundreds of millions of malware incidents, including Trojans, infectors, mobile malware and adware. Cybercrime has evolved from amateur hacking into a sophisticated, commercialised and geopolitically motivated enterprise.

Closely linked to digital vulnerability is the persistent challenge of income and wealth inequality. For the second consecutive year, the report identifies inequality as the most interconnected global risk. While official metrics may portray India as relatively egalitarian, structural realities reveal a more troubling picture. Wealth and income concentration is rising, with a small elite capturing a disproportionate share of economic gains. Large segments of society remain excluded from the benefits of growth. High inequality amplifies the impact of economic shocks, weakens social cohesion and fuels political polarisation.

India’s vulnerability is further compounded by gaps in public services and social protection. Despite progress, public health expenditure remains modest by global standards. Social security, pensions, urban infrastructure and welfare systems lag behind the needs of a rapidly urbanising and ageing population. These deficiencies reduce shock-absorption capacity, allowing external disruptions to escalate quickly into domestic governance challenges.

Economic uncertainty adds yet another layer of risk. Globally, concerns about economic downturns, inflation, debt sustainability and asset bubbles have climbed sharply in the rankings. Although India’s macroeconomic outlook remains relatively strong, it is far from insulated from global headwinds. Volatile capital flows, tightening financial conditions and slowdowns in advanced economies ripple through exports, investment and employment.

While environmental risks appear less prominent in the report’s short-term outlook, their long-term severity is unmistakable. For India, climate change is not a distant threat; it is already reshaping agriculture, water availability, public health and livelihoods. The danger lies in postponing environmental action under pressure from immediate economic or geopolitical concerns, thereby magnifying future vulnerabilities.

Taken together, the Global Risks Report 2026 paints a stark picture of a fractured and volatile global order. For India, the message is clear. The country stands at a decisive moment. The crossroads is real, and the direction chosen will shape India’s trajectory for decades to come.

The writer is an Odisha-based economist and columnist.