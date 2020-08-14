Melbourne: Describing India as a ‘longstanding friend’ of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday sent a special message. It is a message of trust, respect and friendship to Indians across the world. Scott Morrison’s message has come ahead of India’s 74th Independence Day.

Morrison said the ‘deep friendship’ between Australia and India was about more than trade and diplomacy.

“Founded on Bharosa (trust) and Samman (respect) – it is a friendship with depth, and marked by democracy, defence cooperation, diaspora and Dosti (friendship), “’ the Aussie prime minister said. “Australia joins wholeheartedly in its celebration of independence and extends our warm congratulations to the people of India,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister said that while this year’s celebrations will look different and many of the traditional gatherings would not take place, the two sides can draw strength from their shared values.

“As I said during the visit to Australia of President Kovind: Our cultures might be different, but we believe in similar things. We believe in the supremacy of the ballot-box in our national life; in the rule of law; in institutions that safeguard rights; and the responsibility of free people to build a better world,” Morrison said in a statement.

“It is because of our shared values, interests, and objectives that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I announced the historic elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June this year,” informed Morrison.

The Australian prime minister said the bilateral partnership is geared for the common good of the region. He asserted that this will be critical as the two countries work to overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know people are the living bridge between our countries: as students; skilled workers; or joining family, people of Indian heritage have enriched this country. India is now our biggest source of migrants and their presence has contributed to Australia becoming the most successful multicultural nation on earth,” Morrison said.