New Delhi: India and Bangladesh Friday held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues including border and security, trade, connectivity, and the power and energy sectors.

The discussions happened during the ‘India-Bangladesh Foreign Office Consultations,’ between the two countries, with India being represented by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Bangladesh by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

The Indian side appreciated its neighbouring nation’s participation in the recently held Virtual G20 summit and the Voice of Global South Summit 2.0, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Besides trade and security, both sides held comprehensive discussions on people-to-people ties and development cooperation in Bangladesh, the statement said.

The two countries also exchanged views on sub-regional, regional, and multilateral issues, it said.

Foreign Office Consultation is an institutional dialogue mechanism between the two foreign secretaries to review the entire gamut of bilateral relationship.

It was agreed that the next FOC will be hosted in Bangladesh.

