Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Thursday announced free bus travel for NEET-UG candidates appearing for the re-examination.

The Commerce and Transport Department has issued a notification in this regard.

Candidates will be allowed to travel free of cost on OSRTC buses by showing their admit cards. The initiative aims to help students reach their examination centres without difficulty.

The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled to be held June 21. A total of 56,983 students are expected to appear for the test at 134 examination centres across the state.

Earlier, Punjab government had announced free travel on Punjab Roadways buses for students appearing for the examination, along with one parent or guardian, from June 20 to June 22. The decision was taken to ease transportation challenges faced by candidates travelling to their examination centres.