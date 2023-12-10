Mumbai: Captain Heather Knight made a brave 52 but England could only manage a modest 126 in the third and final T20I against India at the Wankhede Stadium here Sunday.

Electing to bat, England lost its opening three wickets for 26 runs by the sixth over before Knight took control.

Only three other English batters could manage double figures — opener Sophia Dunkley (11), Amy Jones (2 ), and Charlie Dean (16 not out).

For India, spinners Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil scalped three wickets each.

England have already sealed the series with wins in the first two matches.

Brief scores:

England: 126 all out in 20 overs (Heather Knight 52; Shreyanka Patil 3 for 19, Saika Ishaque 3 for 22) vs India women.

PTI