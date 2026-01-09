New Delhi: India is closely following the developments in Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs said Friday, amid a wave of protests in that country over inflation and currency devaluation.

On January 5, New Delhi had urged Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and also advised Indian citizens in Iran to exercise due caution and avoid travelling to areas witnessing protests or demonstrations.

During his weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about the situation in Iran.

“We are closely following the developments in Iran. As you would have seen, we have also issued an advisory. We have some 10,000 Indian nationals and people of Indian origin in that country,” Jaiswal said.

The protests against worsening economic conditions began in Tehran about two weeks ago.

A large number of Iranian provinces have witnessed the protests, in which many people have been killed.

The protests were triggered by a sharp fall in the value of the Iranian currency, rial, against the US dollar.

Jaiswal was also asked to comment on the reported detention of many Indian crew members, among others, on board a tanker by Iranian authorities last December, and also on any consular access.

The Iranian authorities seized the tanker for alleged violation of some norms, various media outlets reported.

“Yes, we have sought consular access… We understand that 10 of them have been detained. Our embassy is in touch with the Iranian authorities on this matter, and we have also sought consular access so that we can inquire about their well-being and also offer whatever assistance required from our side,” Jaiswal said.

PTI