Kingston: Reaffirming its commitment to support Global South partners, India delivered 20 tonnes of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials to Jamaica to help in recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The consignment from the Government of India arrived in Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, aboard a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Thursday and was handed over to the Jamaican Government.

“India stands in solidarity and support with its philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- the world is one family. India and Jamaica have deep-rooted and strong India-Jamaica relations. India is committed to assistance to Jamaica and partners in the Global South in times of need,” the Indian High Commission in Kingston posted on X Friday.

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Mayank Joshi, Permanent Secretary and Head of the Jamaican Foreign Service, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith, and teams from the Jamaican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian High Commission were present during the handing-over ceremony.

The relief materials include special Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri (BHISHM) medical trauma Unit, generators, tents, bedding and mats, kitchen kits, solar lanterns, hygiene kits, and other essential supplies to support post-hurricane recovery.

The HADR operation’s main feature is the BHISHM modular trauma kit, consisting of 72 boxes of modular medical and surgical kits (stacked together as a cube). The BHISHM modular trauma kit cube is developed in India to provide field-level first-line emergency medical support. A four-member team of Indian Air Force medical experts will conduct specialised training sessions for Jamaican medical professionals over the next four days on the BHISHM Cube system.

India remains a steadfast partner in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and a member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Earlier, in April, India had extended disaster relief valued at approximately Jamaican dollar (JMD) 60 million to Jamaica. This included 60 tonnes of materials such as generators, neonatal incubators, blood-pressure monitors, solar lanterns, essential medicines, and other items for disaster preparedness in Jamaica, the Indian High Commission mentioned.