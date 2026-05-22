Islamabad: Pakistan Friday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to China from May 23-26, during which he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

His visit assumed special significance as the two countries are also commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a statement.

A day earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in Beijing announced PM Shehbaz’s visit at the invitation of Premier Li.

“The visit will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the abiding strength of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic partnership and advance a shared vision of building an even closer Pakistan-China community of a shared future,” Andrabi said.

He said that during the visit, PM Shehbaz would hold meetings with the Chinese leadership, including President Xi and Premier Li.

“The two sides will review bilateral relations, and cooperation in political, economic and strategic domains,” he said.

“The visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen political trust, strategic coordination, expand political cooperation and consolidate the long-standing friendship between the two countries,” he said.

The spokesperson said that PM Shehbaz will begin his visit from the Chinese city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, where he will chair the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference.

In Beijing, the prime minister will attend a reception hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries to commemorate the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, he said.