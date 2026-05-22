New Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the plains of northwest India, Central and East India, and parts of Peninsular India during the next six to seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday.

The IMD stated that heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from May 22 to May 28.

“Severe heatwave conditions over East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh are expected during the same period,” the IMD said.

It added that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from May 22 to May 28.

Severe heatwave conditions are predicted in some areas of these regions between May 24 and May 27.

“Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over Rajasthan during May 22-28, with severe heatwave conditions likely in isolated/some pockets over West Rajasthan during May 24-28,” the IMD said.

Parts of Vidharbha, Coastal Andhra, Yanam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness heat wave or severe heatwave conditions on different dates between May 22 and May 28.

Furthermore, warm night conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha from May 22 to May 24, in Odisha from May 22 to May 26, and in Telangana May 22 and May 23.

PTI