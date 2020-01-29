Hamilton: India won the third T20I against New Zealand here Wednesday courtesy of two back to back sixes from Rohit Sharma in the super over.

Riding on Sharma’s 40-ball 65 in the first innings, India posted 179/5 in 20 overs. In response, New Zealand spearheaded by captain Kane Williamson’s incredible 48-ball 95, scored 179/6 in their innings, forcing a super over.

Batting first, the Black Caps scored 18 from six balls before Sharma and KL Rahul took to the pitch. With 10 required from the final two balls, Sharma dispatched Southee off the park with two back to back sixes, winning the T20I for India in spectacular fashion.

PNN