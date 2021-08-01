Tokyo: A determined Indian men’s hockey team advanced to the Olympic semifinals for the first time in 49 years, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals here Sunday. It is a triumph which leaves the side within touching distance of a medal that has proved elusive for over four decades.

The eight-time former Olympic champions scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (seventh minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win. Great Britain’s lone goal was scored by Sam Ward from a penalty corner in the 45th minute.

India will take on World Champions Belgium in the semifinals Tuesday. Belgium however has always proved to be a bogey team for India.

India’s last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in 1980 Moscow Games. However, there were no semifinals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event. The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was in 1972 Munich Games where they lost 0-2 to arch rivals Pakistan.

Belgium defeated Spain 3-1 in another quarterfinal to seal their place in the last four round.

Great Britain enjoyed the early share of exchanges, earning their first penalty corner as early as in the third minute but India defended well to keep the danger away.

The Indians got their footing into the match as time went by and took the lead through Dilpreet, who beat Great Britain goalkeeper Oliver Payne after being fed by Simranjeet Singh. It was Simranjeet who created the chance after he stole the ball from a rival defender just outside the latter’s circle.

The Indians didn’t let their rivals settle down and doubled their lead seconds into the second quarter through Gurjant. It was Hardik who created the opportunity by intercepting a pass just outside the Great Britain ‘D’. He then sent the ball to an unmarked Gurjant, who kept a calm head to put the ball into the net through the legs of Payne. In the 35th minute, Gurjant had another chance to extend the lead but his reverse hit from a tight angle was easily saved by Payne.

Thereafter, it was all Great Britain as they pressed numbers in front in search of goals.

Leading by two goals, the Indians dropped back and tried to defend the lead but the move proved costly as minutes from the end of the third quarter Great Britain secured four back-to-back penalty corners the last of which was put into the back of the net by Ward.

In the fourth quarter, Britain launched an all out attack for the equaliser. They earned three penalty corners, but Sreejesh saved all. India extended their lead against the run of play when Hardik scored with a rebound from a counter-attack. after his initial shot was saved by Great Britain goalkeeper Payne.