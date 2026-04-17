United Nations: While expressing concern over the attacks on commercial shipping in the Hormuz Strait, India has taken a neutral stance on the veto by Russia and China of a Security Council resolution demanding that Iran stop attacks.

Speaking Thursday at a General Assembly meeting on the veto, India’s Permanent Representative skirted the issue and said, “We have urged all states to promote dialogue and diplomacy and de-escalation of tensions, and to purposefully address underlying issues”.

“We have also called for respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states”, he said.

The meeting was convened under an Assembly process that requires permanent members who veto resolutions to appear before it within ten days to explain their actions.

On April 7, Russia and China vetoed the resolution introduced by Bahrain, an elected member of the Council, to demand that Iran stop attacks on commercial shipping and not impede freedom of navigation.

Moscow and Beijing defended their veto at the Assembly, while the US, Israel and the Gulf States, along with many others, assailed the veto.

In his brief, 90-second, 198-word statement, Harish stayed clear of the two sides but made clear India’s position on freedom of navigation in the Strait.

“An aspect of particular concern for India for its energy and economic security relates to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz”, he said.

The Strait is the chokepoint for 20 per cent of global fossil fuel traffic, and its disruption has affected India.

“India has deplored the fact that commercial shipping was made a target of military attacks in this conflict”, he added. “The precious lives of Indian seafarers aboard ships have been lost during the course of the conflict”.

“We reiterate that the targeting of commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding the freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. International law in this regard must be fully respected”, he said.

While Iran attacked ships in the Strait following the Israel-US attacks on it February 28, US President Donald Trump imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports Monday.

While striking a neutral stance over the vetoes, India had co-sponsored a resolution brought by Bahrain March 11 condemning “in the strongest terms” Iran’s attacks on its neighbours in the Middle East.

Russia and China abstained from voting on that resolution, allowing it to be adopted.

Explaining the veto of the resolution last week, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative Anna M Evstigneeva said it was one-sided and “turned a blind eye” to the Israeli and US actions that precipitated the conflict.

It would have given an unconditional approval for continuing and escalating the conflict, she said.

China’s Permanent Representative Fu Cong said that while Beijing appreciated the major concerns of Bahrain and the Gulf nations, it vetoed the resolution because it would have given a “veneer of legitimacy for unauthorised military operations”.

Kuwait’s Permanent Representative Tareq M A M Albanai, who spoke on behalf of the Gulf States and Jordan, deplored the veto of the resolution that dealt with “a clear and direct threat to international peace and security”.

He said that the Gulf countries will introduce another resolution based on wide-ranging consultations for a consensus.

US Permanent Representative Mike Waltz said China and Russia “deliberately chose to turn a blind eye — and worse, chose to permit– Iran’s attacks on its neighbours, its terror against its own people, and its death grip that it’s attempting to place on the global economy”.

He accused Iran of creating a food crisis by preventing critical shipments, including fertilisers, from reaching South Asia in time for the planting season.

“It is clear who chose obstruction over responsibility”, he said.