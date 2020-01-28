New Delhi: Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan is set to turn author and is working on his first book while recuperating from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury. It’s been over three months that Jhingan has been out of action owing to it.

“I am working on writing my first book. It’s been in mind for quite some time now. This time I have promised myself that I need to finish it off this year. It will be a collection of short stories,” he said.

“I have finished a couple of them and some more remain. I have also been writing poems for long, but they won’t be a part of this book,” the footballer added.

Jinghan said the surgery for the injury has gone well and. He said he won’t fret over coming back to action soon till he is completely fit. “It’s better to come back stronger than sooner,” informed Jinghan.

“The surgery under Dr Anant Joshi went off well. I was operated November 7, 2019, and the rehab kicked off thereafter. To achieve milestones, you need to be patient. So far I am happy with the progress and need to work more on getting back my strength,” added the former India captain.

Though it’s always tough to recover from a serious injury, Jinghan believed a footballer is usually very tough mentally.

“I have had a serious injury before as a 17-year-old when I broke my ankle, and was out of action for around a year. I strongly believe that the mental strength of a footballer is never tested to limits for his prowess on and off the field,” Jhingan asserted.

“I have been to hospitals and have seen people fighting for their lives. To me, that’s mental toughness. I feel I am extremely lucky where I am going through a phase where everything is being taken care of. I have a job with a club. I am lucky,” the plucky defender signed off.

