New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said India is looking forward to the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and advancing the bilateral relations to new heights.

Modi said this while commenting on a post of Macron on ‘X’, where the French President said he was en route to India and during his three-day visit to Mumbai and New Delhi, both leaders will take the strategic partnership of the two countries even further.

Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron, PM Modi wrote on ‘X’.

Macron said he was accompanied by business leaders and economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France.

En route to India! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further, he said.

The French President also said, Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend @NarendraModi!

During their engagements, both leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

President Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17-19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the prime minister in Mumbai.

This will be President Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.