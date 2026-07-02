New Delhi: India and Japan Thursday unveiled a raft of initiatives, including an economic partnership framework and a defence pact to co-develop military hardware following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.

The two sides also rolled out measures to solidify their cooperation in key sectors such as energy and critical technology.

“The economies of India and Japan are complementary. From cultural values to modern technology, there is similarity in our thinking and approach as well,” PM Modi said in his media statement.

“And above all, the foundation of our relations rests on unbreakable mutual trust,” he said, reflecting the growing congruence in ties between the two countries.

Modi said the two sides have prepared a joint roadmap for economic security.

“Through this, we will strengthen supply chain resilience in strategic areas such as semiconductors, quantum, and advanced materials,” he said.

The prime minister said India and Japan have also taken several important decisions in the field of energy security.

“Through the India-Japan bio-gas initiative, we will set up one thousand bio-gas and organic fertiliser plants in India. This will give new strength to sustainability, prosperity, and rural livelihoods in India’s villages,” he said.

The Japanese prime minister is on a three-day visit to India.

There has been an upswing in India-Japan ties. The relationship was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

As the two countries approach the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027, cooperation continues to deepen across a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, economic security, defence and security, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people ties. The bilateral framework now comprises over 70 dialogue mechanisms.

PM Modi visited Japan for the 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo in August last year. The annual summit remains the flagship platform driving the strategic agenda of the partnership.