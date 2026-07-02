New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday held summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi focusing on expanding economic ties, enhancing resilient supply chains for semiconductors and boosting cooperation in critical technologies.

Following the talks, the two sides are expected to unveil a joint declaration on economic security cooperation and a joint statement on cooperation in artificial intelligence.

“Taking forward a partnership anchored in trust, shared values and strategic convergence,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media as Modi hosted Takaichi for the summit.

The Indian and Japanese sides are also expected to deliberate extensively on ways to boost cooperation on critical minerals and pharmaceuticals.

The Japanese prime minister is on a three-day visit to India.

There has been an upswing in India-Japan ties. The relationship was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

As the two countries approach the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027, cooperation continues to deepen across a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, economic security, defence and security, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people ties. The bilateral framework now comprises over 70 dialogue mechanisms.

PM Modi visited Japan for the 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo in August last year. The annual summit remains the flagship platform driving the strategic agenda of the partnership.

PTI