New Delhi: The Defence Ministry is likely to approve a Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal this week to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets from France for the Indian Air Force, according to reliable sources.

The clearance is scheduled to take place ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s forthcoming official visit to Delhi.

After the Defence Ministry’s approval, the deal will require clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the proposal, India will purchase 18 off-the-shelf Rafales from French defence giant Dassault Aviation, while the remaining 96 fighter jets will be ‘made in India’. Some of these jets will be twin-seater aircraft to be used for training. The deal will involve the transfer of state-of-art fighter jet technology and a strategic partnership to give a fillip to the ‘Make in India’ programme.

The Indian Air Force already has 36 Rafales in its fleet, comprising two squadrons, with the last delivery of the ‘C’ variant taking place in December 2024. Another 26 Rafale jets of the ‘M’ version, have also been ordered for the Indian Navy in a deal worth Rs 63,000 crore. The naval variants will be operated from the aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

The deal includes facilitation of fleet maintenance, logistics support, and personnel training under a MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) agreement.

The Rafale jets were successfully used in Operation Sindoor to hit precision targets in Pakistan, as part of India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in May last year.

The Rafales were used to launch the SCALP, an air-launched cruise missile developed that can strike hardened targets over 250 km away with extreme precision. It can also carry Meteor long range air-to-air missiles and the Hammer, a stand-off strike weapon, and the Spectra, an advanced e-warfare suite, as well as advanced radar and targeting systems.

Meanwhile, in June last year, France and India also announced four landmark production transfer deals between manufacturers Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, which should significantly speed up delivery of a backlog of Rafales to India.

Tata Advanced Systems is expected to set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the French fighter, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

The first fuselage segments will roll off the manufacturing line in 2028.