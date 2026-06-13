New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday stated that the country will receive below normal rainfall this year, and though the monsoon has so far covered most of the Southern Peninsula, north east and parts of east India, it will progress slowly in other regions.

Addressing the media, IMD scientist Pradeep Sharma mentioned that the El Nino phenomenon has now become active. “We expect El Nino will be active throughout the monsoon season,” he said.

“According to our long-range forecast of the southwest monsoon, we are expecting below normal, about 98 per cent of normal rainfall in the whole country,” he added.

Another IMD scientist, Naresh Kumar, noted that for the last two days, due to the effect of a western disturbance, there has been rainfall and thunderstorm activity in north-west India.

“We had issued an orange alert for this. Today, the western disturbance is over north Haryana and the adjoining area. Due to its influence, we are expecting rainfall and thunderstorm activity to continue today in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and even in the Himalayan region. The wind speed may be between 40 to 50 kilometres per hour,” he told IANS.

“Before this, we had issued an orange alert; today, there is a yellow alert.”

He mentioned that an orange alert has also been issued for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“In Delhi-NCR, we are expecting light rainfall along with strong winds, which is why we have issued a yellow alert. Also, because of this, temperatures in north India have fallen by six to eight degrees,” he said.

However, Naresh Kumar said that temperatures will increase by four to six degrees in the coming days, but will be normal or below normal.

“The monsoon has covered most of South Peninsular India. You could say it has covered up to Maharashtra; its progress has slowed a bit further,” the IMD scientist stated.

Further, he said that the monsoon has also covered the north-east and some parts of eastern India. According to IMD, the monsoon will also cover more parts of east India, like Bihar, Odisha, parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand in the coming two to three days and will progress slowly after that.