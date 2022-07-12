New Delhi: India added 13,615 new coronavirus infections in day while the active cases rose to 1,31,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Tuesday.

The country’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,36,52,944 and the death toll climbed to 5,25,474 with 20 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4 and three crore June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark January 25 this year.