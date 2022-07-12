Bhubaneswar: With the state reporting 572 Covid-19 cases Monday, the Odisha government has decided to request the Centre to make Covid-19 booster shots free for people of all age groups in the state. Currently, persons who are 60 years of age and above and frontline warriors against the virus get the jabs free of cost. Currently, the active case load in Odisha stands at 3,360. Monday was the third consecutive day when Odisha reported more than 500 fresh cases.

The state had witnessed 512 cases July 9 and 576 July 10. The highest number of cases is being reported from Khurda district. Keeping this in mind, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation released Monday a fresh advisory for traders. Odisha Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal appealed to all to follow Covid19 appropriate behaviour. If required, an order will be issued to regulate mass gatherings, he said.

However, he also informed that most of the infected persons have mild symptoms. Dhal also said efforts are on to make the booster shots available free of cost for the people of Odisha. “The precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine is being administered free of cost to the frontline warriors and those in the 60-plus age group category. It is the Centre to decide whether precaution dose will be given free of cost to beneficiaries in the 18-59 age group. We will certainly request them to do so,” Dhal said. The BMC on the other hand, has asked all street vendors to prevent overcrowding in their stalls.

All business establishments including shopping malls have been asked prevent large gatherings on their premises. They have also been asked to ensure Covid-19 protocols are followed by visitors. Shopping mall managements have been asked to carry out thermal screening at entry points and keep provision of hand washing/sanitization for their customers/visitors. Each mall management must have a Covid-19 compliant officer, the BMC said in its advisory. Saloon, spa and barber shops will have to adhere to strict Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in their shops, it said. All closed venues like Auditorium/Cinema Halls/ Theatres shall ensure proper mask-wearing by all visitors/customers/participants at all times, the BMC said.