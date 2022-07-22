New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 21,880 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,38,47,065, while the active cases rose to 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 601 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 2020, 40 lakh September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh September 28, 2020, 70 lakh October 11, 2020, 80 lakh October 29, 2020, 90 lakh November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases May 4 last year, the three-crore mark June 23 last year and four crore cases January 25 this year