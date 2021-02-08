Chennai: India lost opener Rohit Sharma (12) early while chasing a daunting 420-run target. At stumps on the fourth day the hosts were 39 for one against England. The visitors in their second innings were bowled out for 178 with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picking up six wickets. Shubman Gill (15) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12) were in the middle when stumps were drawn for the day. The hosts need another 381 runs for an improbable win on day five. And if it comes off, Cheteshwar Pujara will have to play a major role.

India batted for 13 overs in the final session. Rohit was dismissed cheaply for the second time in the game with left-arm spinner Jack Leach getting through his defence with a beauty.

The visitors found the going tough in their second essay after bowling out India for 337 in their first innings to take a 241-run lead. If India manage to chase the target down it will be the highest ever successful run chase in Test history. The previous best is 418.

Like the Gabba Test, Washington Sundar came to India’s rescue with an unbeaten 85 after the home team resumed the day at 257 for six.

England though struggled a bit as the pitch became tougher for stroke-making. Skipper Joe Root was top-scorer with his 40-run knock while Ollie Pope (28) was the next best.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed opener Rory Burns earlier in the day, snared Dominic Sibley (16), Ben Stokes (7), Dom Bess (25) and Jofra Archer (5) to complete his 28th five-wicket haul. He also got rid of James Anderson to end the England innings.

Ishant Sharma became the sixth Indian and third pacer from the country to take 300 wickets in Tests cricket when he dismissed Dan Lawrence (18).

Brief Scores: England: 578 and 178 in 46.3 overs (Joe Root 40, Ollie Pope 28; Ravichandran Ashwin 6/61) versus India: 337 and 39/1 in 13 overs (Shubman Gill batting 15, Cheteshwar Pujara batting 12; Jack Leach 1/21). Match to continue.