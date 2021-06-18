Southampton: There will be no play in the first session of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand here Friday owing to incessant rain. It has been raining here since Thursday evening and the ground and the square around the pitch has remained covered. Offcials after inspecting the ground Friday morning said that there will be no play in the first session.

“Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final,” the BCCI posted on Twitter. The match was scheduled to start at 3.00pm (IST) but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Ageas Bowl was covered and the toss was delayed.

The ICC has kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather.

Rain has been forecast in Southampton for most part of the inaugural title clash in the longest format.

If the weather remains cloudy for most part of the next week, then certainly the conditions will favour New Zealand. Their pace attack is already acclimatised to the weather conditions in England and can derive maximum advantage from it.

India also have a very good pace attack. However, since they have been out of the longest format of the game since March this year, it remains to be seen how quickly the bowlers adjust to the conditions.