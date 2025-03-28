New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed concern over the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand and assured India’s readiness to provide all possible assistance to the affected regions.

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar Friday, followed by an aftershock of 6.4 magnitude just 12 minutes later. Another aftershock measuring 4.9 magnitude was recorded nearly an hour later. Tremors were also felt in Thailand, parts of northeast India, and China.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, “Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone.”

“India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, we asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” he added.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicentre was 16 km northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 km. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) also confirmed the depth, placing the epicentre near Mandalay.

While no casualties have been reported so far, reports indicate that some buildings in the Mandalay Region have collapsed, and several roads between Mandalay and Yangon have been severely damaged. In Bangkok, the tremors led to panic, with people rushing out of buildings onto the streets.

Footage from affected areas shows terrifying moments when strong tremors caused a towering skyscraper to crash to the ground, prompting workers and locals to flee for safety. In Vientiane, Laos, high-rise buildings swayed, leaving residents alarmed.

Authorities in Myanmar have launched large-scale rescue operations, with emergency teams working tirelessly to find survivors and assist those trapped in their homes.

IANS