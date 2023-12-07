Dubai: India will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament here Friday.

Pakistan will play Nepal in the other match of the opening day. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other Sunday.

Eight teams will compete for the top prize in the 50-over event which is being hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board.

The teams have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Pakistan are placed in Group A.

Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka, and hosts UAE feature in Pool B.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will progress to the semi-finals which will be played December 15.

The tournament final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium December 17. All group matches and semi-finals will be played at the ICC Academy Ovals 1 and 2.

All tournament matches will begin at 9:30 am local time.

