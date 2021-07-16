Dubai: India and Pakistan cricket teams will again meet in the T20 World Cup which will be played later in the year. The last time the two sides had met was in the 2019 50-overs World Cup in Australia. Since then, India and Pakistan have not played each other in any competition. As per the groups announced Friday by the ICC, the two teams have been placed in the same pool along with another Asian team – Afghanistan. No doubt, cricket lovers of both India and Pakistan will be waiting with bated breath for the upcoming clash. It brings out the best in both the sides.

The T20 World Cup will be hosted by the UAE and Oman later in the year. India was the original host, but the tournament was shifted to the UAE and Oman due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. Almost all the teams were against coming to India to play the T20 World Cup. They were concerned with travelling across various cities of India.

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup, the ICC announced Friday. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 12. Call it coincidence or what you may, India and Pakistan always seem to find a place in the same group in any ICC event. The game is certainly a money-spinner for the ICC.

It should also be stated here that India have an all-win record against their arch rivals both in 50 overs World Cup and T20 World Cup. Indian fans will certainly hope that the record will continue to be in place after the two sides again meet.