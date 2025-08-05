New Delhi: India Post will discontinue its Registered Post service starting September 1. The move is part of a broader strategy to integrate the service with Speed Post in an effort to modernise operations and improve efficiency, sources said.

Registered post has long been known for its reliability, affordability and legal validity. It has been widely used for sending government correspondence, legal notices and job offer letters, especially in areas where digital access remains limited.

India Post’s Secretary and Director General has instructed all government departments, courts, educational institutions and regular users to transition to Speed Post by the September deadline.

The decision to phase out the service reportedly follows a noticeable decline in demand. According to official data, the number of registered items dropped by 25 per cent — from 244.4 million in 2011-12 to 184.6 million in 2019-20. The decrease is attributed to rising digital communication, growth in private courier services and the expansion of e-commerce logistics.

Launched in 1986, Speed Post offers faster delivery, improved tracking and enhanced operational performance. The department believes consolidating services under Speed Post will streamline logistics and better serve customer needs.

PNN