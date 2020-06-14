New Delhi: With 9,195 fatalities till Sunday, India is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 deaths. The highest spike of 11,929 cases took the tally to over 3.20 lakh Monday. However, more than half have recovered from the disease. The Union Health Ministry said Sunday 1,62,378 COVID-19 patients have been cured so far. Hence the recovery rate rose over 50 per cent for the first time. At present there are 1,49, 348 active cases.

9th in total death toll

The Johns Hopkins University in the United States has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world. It put India in the ninth position in terms of death toll and fourth in terms of total caseload.

Testing facility ramped up

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) testing capacity for detecting COVID-19 cases is being being ramped up continuously. In total, 893 laboratories – 646 government and 247 private ones are functional. So far till 9.00am Sunday morning 56,58,614 swab samples have been tested. Among those 1,51,432 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Maharashtra tops fatality list

Of the total deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities. It is followed by Gujarat (1,448) and Delhi (1,271) in Delhi. The toll due to the disease rose to 463 in West Bengal and 447 in Madhya Pradesh. So far Tamil Nadu has reported 397 fatalities and Uttar Pradesh (385). The other state which has reported over a hundred deaths is Rajasthan (182). More than 70 per cent of the deaths have happened due to comorbidities, informed the Health Ministry.

Maximum cases

The maximum number of cases are from Maharashtra at 1,04,568. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687), Delhi (38,958) and Gujarat (23,038). In Uttar Pradesh, the tally has gone up to 13,118 while Rajasthan (12,401) and West Bengal (10,698) follow next. The other state to report more than 10 thousand cases is Madhya Pradesh (10,641).

The figures are being reconciled with the ICMR, the ministry said.

PTI