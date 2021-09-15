New Delhi: Daily new cases of coronavirus in India continued to remained below 30,000 with the country recording 27,176 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 284 new fatalities were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,33,16,755, while the death toll has climbed to 4,43,497, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases declined to 3,51,087 comprising 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 11,120 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 16,10,829 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,60,55,796.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 16 days

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at two per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 82 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,25,22,171, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 75.89 crore according to the ministry.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4 and three crore June 23.

The 284 new fatalities include 129 from Kerala and 52 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,43,497 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,38,221 from Maharashtra, 37,529 From Karnataka, 35,217 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,884 from Uttar Pradesh, 22,779 from Kerala and 18,599 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.