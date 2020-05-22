New Delhi: India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 6,088 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said Friday. The death toll also climbed to 3,583 due to coronavirus with 148 more people succumbing to the disease. The number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1,18,447 in the country.

Recovery rate increases

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 66,330, while 48,533 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said. “Thus, around 40.97 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior Health Ministry official informed.

Death tally in states

Of the 148 deaths reported since Thursday morning, the maximum was from Maharashtra (64). Other states which also reported deaths were Gujarat (24), Delhi (18) and Uttar Pradesh (11). States which registered single digit deaths were Tamil Nadu (seven), West Bengal (six), Telangana (five), Rajasthan (four) and Madhya Pradesh (three). Jammu and Kashmir had two deaths while Bihar, Odisha, Haryana and Punjab registered one death each.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry said.

Break up of number of cases in each state

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra (41,642). It is followed by Tamil Nadu (13,967), Gujarat (12,905), Delhi (11,659), Rajasthan (6,227), Madhya Pradesh (5,981) and Uttar Pradesh (5,515). The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 3,197 in West Bengal, 2,647 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,028 in Punjab.

In Bihar the total number of positive coronavirus cases stands at 1,982. Telangana (1,699) 1,605 in Karnataka (1,605) and Jammu and Kashmir (1,209) have also reported a large number of cases. Haryana has reported 1,031 coronavirus infection cases so far while Kerala has 690. A total of 290 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 217 in Chandigarh.

“A total of 1,620 cases are being reassigned to states,” the Health Ministry said on its website. “Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR.” State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

