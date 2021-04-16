New Delhi: A record single-day rise of 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections took India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917 Friday. The active cases of coronavirus infections surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Friday. This incidentally is the highest spike in coronavirus cases in 24 hours since the pandemic first broke in India last year.

The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities. It is the highest since September 19, 2020, the Health Ministry updated data said.

Registering a steady increase for the 37th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 15,69,743. It comprises 10.98 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate also dropped to 87.80 per cent. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 September 18, 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,25,47,866. The case fatality rate (CFR) has further dropped to 1.22 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 50 lakh September 16 and the one-crore mark December 19.

According to the ICMR, 26,34,76,625 samples have been tested up to April 15 with 14,73,210 samples being tested Thursday.