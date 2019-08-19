Islamabad: As if India’s abrogation of Article 370 and a timid response from the UN Security council wasn’t enough, now Pakistan is dreading a looming flood scare due to river water released by India.

A note by Pakistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that has been accessed by IANS shows the extent of the scare in the Pakistani establishment after India opened outlets of the Alchi Dam. Alchi which is touted to be the world’s highest dam, is a village in the Leh district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter addressed to 10 regions, including Abbottabad where al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces, reads, “On the evening of August 18, 2019 India has opened outlets of Alchi Dam without pre-schedule, which can lead to flooding situation in river Indus.”

The fear among Pakistani authorities is palpable from the note which further reads, “This water would take around 12 hours to reach Tarbela Dam and around 15-18 hours at DI Khan. The damming authorities at Tarbela have been instructed by NDMA to regulate the inflow and water discharge so as to overcome flooding situation.”

The note also instructs to “watch” catchment areas and “restricts” boating and swimming in those areas.

Balakot where the Indian Air Force bombed terror camps February 26 this year, also falls under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Ever since India in a decisive move abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani establishment has been in a state of shock and panic.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan betrayed his nervousness through a series of tweets. Now, this SOS from Pakistan’s disaster management authority only reinforces the state of panic it is in.