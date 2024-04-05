New Delhi: India Friday removed export curbs on specified quantity of certain commodities such as eggs, potatoes, onions, rice, wheat flour, sugar, and dal for Maldives during the current fiscal year.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said these exports have been permitted to Maldives under bilateral trade agreement between the countries during 2024-25.

“Export of eggs, potatoes, onions, rice, wheat flour, sugar, dal, stone aggregate and river sand have been permitted to Maldives… The export of these items to Maldives will be exempted from any existing or future restriction/prohibition on export,” the DGFT said.

In general, there is either a restriction or prohibition on the exports of these goods.

The specified quantity allowed includes potatoes (21,513.08 tonnes), onions (35,749.13 tonnes), rice (1,24,218.36 tonnes), wheat flour (1,09,162.96 tonnes), sugar (64,494.33 tonnes), dal (224.48 tonnes), stone aggregate (one million tonnes) and river sand (one million tonnes).

PTI