BHUBANESWAR: The celebration of 71st Republic day is set to be extravagant like every year. Ahead of the big day members of Vande Mataram organised a flag rally “Meri Jaan Hindustan” to spread love and patriotism for the country at Lower PMG, Saturday.

The members followed a dress code based on the tri-colour of the Indian flag and also painted themselves with the tri-colour. They organise this every year on the occasion of Republic day since the Kargil war in 1999. They distributed flags to the people in the area and asked them to respect the flag and be proud about it.

Triranga Prayadarshan, a member participant, said, “Today’s youth are losing the spirit of patriotism and that is why many incidents of violence are being reported daily.” On the occasion a street play, ‘Love India Save India’ was staged by the members.

Meanwhile, ahead of Republic Day, 48 contingents in Bhubaneswar conducted full dress rehearsals of the parade. A senior officer who reviewed the rehearsals said that the performances were outstanding.

“The participating contingent included the Odisha Police, the Army, CRPF, RPF, and all other uniform services of Odisha like fire services, NCC, along with scouts and guides from many schools,” the officer informed.

He further said that the programme will be done on a grander scale, compared to previous years, partly because the contingents have decided to march in a ‘column form’ instead of the usual ‘line form’.

The twin-city Commissionerate Police, Wednesday, issued an advisory on traffic arrangements and restrictions for smooth conduct of the Republic Day parade and its rehearsals at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here.

In order to facilitate the Republic Day parade, restrictions have been imposed on vehicular movement in and around Mahatma Gandhi Marg from 6.30 am till conclusion of the parade, January 26.

“Traffic on Janpath (between Ram Mandir Square and Raj Mahal Square) will be restricted from 6.30am till the parade is over. Vehicles approaching from Housing Board Square won’t be allowed towards Rabindra Mandap. They will be diverted at Keshari Talkies towards the left lane,” the advisory said.

Similarly, vehicles coming from AG Square will not be allowed towards PMG Square. They will be diverted from Soochana Bhawan towards IDCOL auditorium side. Moreover, vehicles from 120 Infantry Battalions shall also be diverted towards Unit-IV at MLA Colony Square, the advisory added.

Apart from the Republic Day, similar vehicular restrictions are in place for the parade rehearsals between 2.00pm and 5.30pm January 22 and 23 as well as from 7.00am to 10.30am January 24, the advisory pointed out, adding that there is a blanket ban on sale of gas balloons between PMG and Master Canteen Squares on the occasion.

Moreover, the Commissionerate Police has also designated a few places for vehicle parking.

The city based schools and college students had planned different events for the D-day. In Maharshi College, the Maharshi daredevil team will participate in the Republic Day parade with their bikes.

This apart city based comedy club, The Chainjokers, organised a Republic Day special show, Notflix, Sunday. The concept of live music and stand-up comedy was developed by Bunny and Priyaranjan Sahoo that is both musical and comical. There will also be a special act in the show that features a new artist every time which is something to definitely look forward to.