New Delhi: India and Russia have decided to expand joint military exercises to further solidify the operational synergy.

The decision was taken at a meeting this week of the working group on military cooperation under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).

The defence ministry said the meeting “marked a significant milestone in advancing the long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries”.

“It also agreed upon expanding joint exercises to further solidify the operational synergy between the two forces,” it said.

The declaration on the India-Russia strategic partnership was signed in 2000, which was elevated to the level of a special and privileged strategic partnership in 2010.

The working group, a crucial forum for India-Russia defence cooperation, provides a platform to assess existing military engagements and identify new areas for collaboration to address evolving security challenges.

PTI