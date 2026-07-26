New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday asserted that India is continuously scaling new heights in defence production, military exports, and also in the field of political cooperation with friendly nations.

Addressing his monthly ration broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he also paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil war in 1999.

Referring to the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, the prime minister said there are certain days in people’s lives that do not require a calendar to be remembered.

“Today, the 26th of July, is one such date. Today is ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.This day fills us with pride. This day reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers.

“Towering peaks of Kargil, harsh weather, the challenge posed by the enemy -our soldiers faced every such circumstance, yet their spirit was greater than every challenge,” he said.

Modi said India of today not only remembers her heroes but also conveys their saga to the new generation and with this very sentiment, a special ‘Shaurya Vijay Yatra’ has been organised this year.

The prime minister said alongside the courage of the soldiers, India is also continuously strengthening its technological capabilities.

He said a few days ago, INS Mahendragiri was inducted into the Indian Navy and this modern warship has been designed and built in India itself.

“More than 75 percent of the materials used in it are indigenous. It is a symbol of the growing strength of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” he said.

Modi said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) also successfully tested the Pinaka Long-Range Guided Rocket this month and behind this success lies the collective perseverance of the scientists and engineers.

Only two-three days ago, the DRDO also successfully tested the Kusha missile, he said.

“Whether it is defence production, defence exports, or political cooperation with friendly nations, India is continuously scaling new heights,” he said.

The prime minister said when he was in Indonesia early this month, a major agreement regarding BrahMos and Astra missiles was concluded and this reflected that global confidence in India’s defence equipment and technology is growing.

Referring to India’s first rocket developed by the private sector, he said every Indian is filled with pride following the successful launch of ‘Vikram-1’ last Sunday.

“All of us Indians were witness to this historic moment for India’s Space sector. Our young innovators achieved something that was once difficult to even imagine – they displayed remarkable skill, passion, and patience,” he said.

Modi said for a long time the Indian space sector remained closed to the private sector, denying many interested young people the opportunity to showcase their talent. “Keeping the interests of the youth in mind, we opened up the space sector to private enterprise, and today, the world is witnessing the results,” he said.

Talking about the campaign ‘Catch The Rain’ for conservation of rain water, he said the message is very simple: conserve the water right where and when the rain falls.

“That is why a special nationwide campaign has been underway since the 4th of July. Under this initiative, fresh momentum is being given to rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, the rejuvenation of old water bodies, and tree plantation,” he said.

The prime minister also referred to badminton icon P V Sindhu becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open title, saying the entire nation is proud of this achievement of hers.

He also spoke about the Indian women cricket team’s first-ever rest match victory at the Lords Stadium in London, and said this was a historic victory.

Modi also highlighted a sports-related initiative in South Chittoor, Ernakulam, where a school has a Sanskrit club where a teacher, Abhilash, is popularising Sanskrit in a unique way.

“This project has been named ‘Aksharakanduk’; it explains Sanskrit letters in a simple manner by linking them to terms used in football. This makes learning enjoyable while also fostering a deeper connection between people and sports,” he said.

The prime minister also spoke about the successes achieved by Indian students in Science Olympiads, a women Self-Help Group in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor creating ‘Vidur Prerna Swadeshi Herbal Tea’ and lakhs of saplings being planted through the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

As the country will celebrate the ‘National Handloom Day’ on August 7, he urged everyone to honour the weavers by encouraging handloom crafts.

“Come, let us further strengthen the spirit of being ‘Vocal for Local’,” he added.

PTI