Kolkata: Islamic fundamentalists, possibly with the backing of foreign forces, perpetrated the violence during the protest in Kolkata a couple of days ago against the NEET question paper leak, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged Sunday.

Clashes broke out between Left-backed protestors and police personnel during the demonstration Friday, prompting security forces to baton-charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

The state invoked its newly enacted anti-goonda law against those accused of orchestrating violence during Friday’s NEET protest, with Adhikari warning they would face punishment “their next three generations will remember”.

He had told the assembly that around 70 people identified from the rally were “not students” and had no connection with the agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Adhikari reiterated the assertion Tuesday while speaking to reporters in Nandigram after attending a programme to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“There is no connection between these people and the movement. They are not students. They are Jamaati (Islamic) fundamentalists. Probe agencies will determine whether foreign forces backed them,” Adhikari said while speaking to reporters.

The violence may have been fuelled by resentment over several decisions of the BJP government in the state, including action against unregistered madrassas, implementation of court directions relating to OBC certificates, enforcement of cattle slaughter laws and measures to curb noise pollution, he said.

About the assault on a journalist during the protest, he alleged that media personnel were deliberately targeted and there were “attempts on their lives”.

Maintaining that those behind the violence had no connection with the protest, Adhikari said they would be dealt with under the anti-goonda law.

Asked about the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, that the Union government will introduce in the Lok Sabha Monday, he said it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ensuring strict action against examination malpractices.

The Bill seeks to amend a two-year-old anti-paper leak law, proposing to set up fast-track courts in every state for speedy trials of accused and enhanced punishment.

It proposes that investigations into paper leak cases are to be completed within two months, and a minimum jail term of five years and a maximum of 10 years with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

The government announced it was bringing in the proposed legislation after student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leak issue gained momentum in recent days.

The CJP Saturday called off its 36-day agitation after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government accepted its other demands.