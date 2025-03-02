Dubai: Invited to bat, India scored 249 for 9 against New Zealand in their last Group A match of the Champions Trophy here Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 79 off 98 balls while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with 45 and 42 respectively.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry (5/42) grabbed a five-wicket haul to be the most successful bowler.

Both India and New Zealand have already made it to the semifinals after winning both their earlier matches, and Sunday’s winner will top Group A.

Brief Scores:

India: 249 for 9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 79; Matt Henry 5/42).

PTI