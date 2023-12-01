Raipur: Rinku Singh (46) and Jitesh Sharma (35) provided late fireworks to take India to 174/9 against Australia in their fourth T20 International here Friday.

Rinku missed his maiden T20I fifty by a narrow margin as he was dismissed in the final over of the innings after a fine 46 off 29 balls featuring four fours and two sixes.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh made his first dent on the international circuit with a quickfire 35 off 19 balls, studded with three sixes and a four. He added 56 vital runs for the fifth wicket with Rinku.

For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis took 3/40 while Aaron Hardie bowled a measly spell of 3-1-20-1.

Brief scores: India 174/9 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 37, Ruturaj Gaikwad 32, Rinku Singh 46, Jitesh Sharma 35; Ben Dwarshuis 3/40, Tanveer Sangha 2/30) vs Australia.

PTI