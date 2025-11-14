Vishakhapatnam: World Trade Organisation Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Friday, said India should be a leader of the reform process at the WTO.

She said that India’s economy is growing at a healthy pace and it is a leader in areas such as technology.

She said that there is a need to look at areas in the WTO which are not working and discuss ways to correct that.

“How can we correct that, and here India can be a leader, India should be a leader of the reform process at the WTO…we must correct all wrongs,” Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at CII’s Partnership Summit 2025.

Referring to high tariffs imposed by the US, she said the member nations should pay attention to the concerns flagged by America.

India too has flagged concerns on issues like public stockholding, she said, adding that repeating past grievances will not help to build a strong global trading system.

She appealed to all the members of the WTO to work together to strengthen the global trading system.

The US has raised concerns over the way the WTO is functioning and has called for reforms in the WTO, including in its dispute resolution mechanism.

WTO is a 166-member Geneva-based multilateral body that deals with trade-related issues. India has been a member since 1995.