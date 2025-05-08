New Delhi: The Indian armed forces targeted and destroyed Pakistani air defence systems in Lahore and several other locations Thursday, a day after Pakistan attempted to strike multiple Indian military installations in retaliation for India’s “Operation Sindoor,” officials said.

According to Indian government sources, the strikes hit HQ-9 missile defence systems in Lahore, supplied by China, using Israeli-made HARPY loitering munitions. The retaliatory action came after Pakistan launched drones and missiles at 15 Indian military sites across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat on the intervening night of May 7–8.

“All hostile aerial assets were intercepted and neutralised by the Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid and Russia-made S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ air defence systems,” the Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement. The S-400 system is capable of tracking threats up to 600 kilometres and intercepting aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones.

Indian officials said the strikes targeted radar installations and air defence systems, with the most significant hit reported in Lahore. “The Indian response has been in the same domain and with the same intensity as Pakistan’s,” the statement added. The military reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, contingent on reciprocal restraint by Pakistan.

In Lahore, residents reported loud explosions near Walton airport, triggering panic and evacuations. Reuters and local media said sirens blared and people fled their homes as smoke was seen rising from the area, which lies near the city’s central business district and army cantonment. Flight operations were temporarily suspended in Lahore, Karachi, and Sialkot, but no civilian casualties were reported.

Pakistan’s military claimed that 12 Indian drones were intercepted near Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Miano, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock, while one drone reportedly crashed near Lahore. It also reported four soldiers injured in Lahore and one civilian death in Miano, Sindh.

Operation Sindoor and aftermath

India’s retaliatory strikes followed “Operation Sindoor,” conducted on Wednesday, during which Indian Air Force Rafale jets and Army missile units struck nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The government said more than 100 terrorists were killed, and care was taken to avoid civilian casualties and damage to Pakistani military infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the Indian air strikes as an “act of war.” While India released visuals of the targeted terror sites, Pakistan alleged that civilians, including women and children, were among the casualties.

Additionally, Indian authorities reported that Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control killed 16 civilians, including three women and five children. India responded with retaliatory fire aimed at silencing the mortar and artillery attacks, officials said.

