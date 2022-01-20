Chandipur: India successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile Thursday forenoon in Balasore off Odisha coast, a defence source informed.

The new version of missile was test-fired from Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad-3 at Chandipur around 10.45am.

According to the source, the supersonic cruise missile was equipped with new technological advancements which were earlier proven. BrahMos, developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPOM, is a universal long-range supersonic cruise missile system. It can be launched from land, sea and air as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that the system has been designed with two variants such as anti-ship and land-attack. BrahMos weapon systems have been inducted and are operational with the Indian naval as well as armed forces.

The DRDO had successfully test-fired an improved sea-to-sea variant of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile last week. The missile was tested from the Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast January 11, 2022. It hit the designated target ship.

The sea-to-sea variant of the missile was testfired at the maximum range and it hit the target ship with pinpoint accuracy.

“Advanced sea-to-sea variant of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam. The missile hit the designated target ship precisely,” the DRDO had said in a tweet.

PNN