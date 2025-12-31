New Delhi: India Wednesday successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha.

Pralay is an indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile featuring state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.

It is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

The test-firing of the missiles was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The flight test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both missiles followed the intended trajectory, meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors, the defence ministry said.