New Delhi: The India-UK free trade agreement will come into force July 15 this year, the commerce ministry said Wednesday.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was inked July 24 last year.

In a major stride for India’s global economic engagement, India and the United Kingdom today announced that the CETA will enter into force 15th July 2026, the ministry said in a statement.

Simultaneously, the Agreement on Social Security — referred to as the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) — will also come into effect July 15, it said.